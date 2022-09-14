Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $32.85 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.80 and a 200-day moving average of $189.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

