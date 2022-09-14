Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.63.

NYSE ACN opened at $281.24 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $177.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

