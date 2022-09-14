Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 20,708 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,708 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up about 2.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.13% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $35,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

