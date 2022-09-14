Royal Bank of Canada Boosts JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Price Target to GBX 820

JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 820 ($9.91) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec began coverage on shares of JTC in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 906 ($10.95) price objective on the stock.

Get JTC alerts:

JTC Price Performance

JTCPF remained flat at 9.18 during trading on Wednesday. JTC has a twelve month low of 7.53 and a twelve month high of 12.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.88.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.