Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Price Target to C$16.00

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Largo Resources Price Performance

Largo Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.81.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

