Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $12.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $87,802.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,744,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,975,810.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $87,802.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,744,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,975,810.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,798,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,045,374.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,266. 58.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after acquiring an additional 365,981 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,339,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,610 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,029,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

