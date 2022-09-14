Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the August 15th total of 420,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUSMF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Russel Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS RUSMF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448. Russel Metals has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $29.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading

