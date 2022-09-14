Sandra Bell Sells 1,000 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CFO Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $11,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,879.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tiptree Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,401. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $392.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently -25.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the first quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tiptree by 252.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

See Also

