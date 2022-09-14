Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 13,766 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 319.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $293.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.