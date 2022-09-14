Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
