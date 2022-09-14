Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.26% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 15,354,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,345,000 after acquiring an additional 800,082 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 41,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,594,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

