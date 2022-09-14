Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,176 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Bunge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after buying an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $84,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Down 2.1 %

BG stock opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.60.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.