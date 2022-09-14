Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 69,309 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 977.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

