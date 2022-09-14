SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $17.80 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $125.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 306,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 151,418 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SB Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

