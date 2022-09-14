Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,283 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,783. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.