Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,025,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.