Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9,332.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359,981 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.57% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,252,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,083 shares during the period.

SCHA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,223. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

