ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Stock Position Lifted by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,986,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,472 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I in the first quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in ScION Tech Growth I by 1.9% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,232,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,129 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ScION Tech Growth I by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ScION Tech Growth I by 108.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 851,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 443,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ScION Tech Growth I by 25.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,807,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 575,504 shares in the last quarter.

ScION Tech Growth I Stock Performance

Shares of ScION Tech Growth I stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. ScION Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

ScION Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

