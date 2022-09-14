Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 109,825 Shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,825 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 6.39% of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 152,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRIV stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

