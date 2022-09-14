Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 343,161 Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,161 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $13,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPVI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 9,119.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Performance

Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.