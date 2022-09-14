Sculptor Capital LP Boosts Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 204.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559,299 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 3.23% of Slam worth $22,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Slam by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,813,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 739,932 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Slam by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,676,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 244,521 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Slam by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 81,389 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Slam by 15.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,093,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 145,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Slam by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 748,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slam Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Slam Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

