Sculptor Capital LP Increases Position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) by 141.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 6.75% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I worth $16,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $8,398,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,206,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,959,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,910,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTAC opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.30.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

