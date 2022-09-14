Sculptor Capital LP Invests $84.20 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,222,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,199,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 2.00% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,269,000 after buying an additional 35,291 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,005 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

