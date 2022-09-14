Secret (SCRT) One Day Volume Tops $2.28 Million

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Secret has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $176.54 million and $2.28 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00005339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000286 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

