SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $888.60

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 888.60 ($10.74) and last traded at GBX 891.20 ($10.77), with a volume of 726779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 906 ($10.95).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital raised shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,338.67 ($16.18).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,012.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,132.89.

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 40,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £397,166.12 ($479,901.06).

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.