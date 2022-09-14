Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Up 835.3% in August

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 835.3% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Select Sands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLSDF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 117,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,484. Select Sands has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Select Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

Featured Articles

