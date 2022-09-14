Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.
Semtech Price Performance
NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. 64,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,795. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. Semtech has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $94.92.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Semtech by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
