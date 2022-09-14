Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. 64,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,795. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. Semtech has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Semtech to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Semtech from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Semtech by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

