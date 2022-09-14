SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the August 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,407.50.

SGSOY stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. SGS has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

