Share Repurchase Program Initiated by APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,484,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,389. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.81. APA has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.