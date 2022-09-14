Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 836.1% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGIOY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 67,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,508. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 34.06% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $553.16 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.