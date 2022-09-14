Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Expands By 223.2%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 223.2% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDNNY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

