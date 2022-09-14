Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expands By 335.7%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a growth of 335.7% from the August 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,172 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in BrainsWay by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 916,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 215,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. 47.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

