Short Interest in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Decreases By 67.3%

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,991,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,030 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 780,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 538,272 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $2,788,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $2,709,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ remained flat at $9.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,799. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.