Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Grows By 345.7%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 345.7% from the August 15th total of 31,500 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,535. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

