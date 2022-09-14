Short Interest in Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Drops By 66.7%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chorus Stock Performance

CHRYY remained flat at $23.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 446. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59. Chorus has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

Chorus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.6212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

