Short Interest in Clas Ohlson (OTCMKTS:CSOHF) Drops By 97.6%

Clas Ohlson (OTCMKTS:CSOHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the August 15th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Clas Ohlson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Clas Ohlson Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clas Ohlson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clas Ohlson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.