Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rises By 190.6%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a growth of 190.6% from the August 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLAKY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,847. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

