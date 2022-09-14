Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rises By 1,287.9%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,300 shares, a growth of 1,287.9% from the August 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance
Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $20.84.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $30.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
