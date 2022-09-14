Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Decreases By 84.9%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the August 15th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of East Resources Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 281,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

East Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of East Resources Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Wednesday. 3,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19. East Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.86.

