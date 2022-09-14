Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Decreases By 84.9%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the August 15th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of East Resources Acquisition
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 281,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
East Resources Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of East Resources Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Wednesday. 3,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19. East Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.86.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East Resources Acquisition (ERESW)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.