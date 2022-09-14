Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Decreases By 55.1%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the August 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

FAT Brands Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATBP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. 3,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,410. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

