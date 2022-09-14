Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Drops By 94.3%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Down 4.4 %
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. 1,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
