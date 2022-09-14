Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Drops By 94.3%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Down 4.4 %

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. 1,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,947,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.