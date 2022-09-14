Short Interest in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Increases By 886.3%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, an increase of 886.3% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of FTAC Hera Acquisition
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 26.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 228,332 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 64,046 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 20.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ HERA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,551. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.
About FTAC Hera Acquisition
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
