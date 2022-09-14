Short Interest in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Increases By 886.3%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, an increase of 886.3% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FTAC Hera Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 26.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 228,332 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 64,046 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 20.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Hera Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HERA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,551. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.