Short Interest in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Increases By 237.4%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 237.4% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Happiness Development Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:HAPP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 140,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,016. Happiness Development Group has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Development Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 164.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,693 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.65% of Happiness Development Group worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

