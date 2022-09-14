Short Interest in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Declines By 93.5%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

HKXCY traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.34. 98,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,901. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

