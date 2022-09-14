Short Interest in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Expands By 252.6%

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 252.6% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

NASDAQ INTE remained flat at $9.93 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,247. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

