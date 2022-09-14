Short Interest in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD) Declines By 57.8%

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IQMD remained flat at $10.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Medicine Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQMD. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,970,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $15,539,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,594,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 845.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Company Profile

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

