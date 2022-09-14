Short Interest in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Grows By 518.9%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 518.9% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 68,986 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 463.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXI traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 88,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

