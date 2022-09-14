Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Rises By 260.0%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Koito Manufacturing Price Performance

KOTMY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.55. 32,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,816. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32.

Koito Manufacturing shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 29th.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

