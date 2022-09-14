Short Interest in KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Grows By 217.4%

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 217.4% from the August 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KYN Capital Group Stock Up 8.3 %

KYNC traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. 42,339,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,152,707. KYN Capital Group has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.02.

Get KYN Capital Group alerts:

KYN Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

KYN Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and touchless payments. It offers Koinfoldpay, a contactless crypto payment gateway for businesses. Its Koinfoldpay allows business to receive Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin cash, and Litecoin for online payments.

Receive News & Ratings for KYN Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KYN Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.