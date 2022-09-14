Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Increases By 275.0%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LEMIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 7,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,161. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

